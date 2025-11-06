Iran chronicles export activity via Khuzestan Province in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Exports of products through the customs of Khuzestan Province, located in southwestern Iran, amounted to 12.2 million tons, worth $3.73 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025), Supervisor of Khuzestan Province Customs Behrouz Gharabeigi told local media, Trend reports

According to him, products were mainly exported to Iraq through the province’s customs, totaling $937 million and 4.13 million tons during the reporting period.

Gharabeigi added that over seven months, $5.26 billion worth of goods weighing 11.2 million tons were imported through the province’s customs, marking a five percent increase in value and a 24 percent rise in weight compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through October 21, 2024).

There are 13 customs offices in Khuzestan Province. Products are mainly exported to Iraq, China, the UAE, Türkiye, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Ghana through these provincial customs offices. Natural gas, propane, polyethylene, pentane, steel ingots, fittings, and others are mainly exported through the provincial customs offices.

The data from Customs Administration shows that the country's non-oil exports reached approximately 92 million tons, valued at $32 billion in the seven months of the current Iranian year, decreasing by 1.88 percent in value, but growing by 3.2 percent in weight compared to the same period last year.

