Iran's exports through its Kermanshah customs tick up notch in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Exports through the customs of Iran’s Kermanshah province increased by 2 percent in value and 1 percent in volume in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025), compared to the same period of the previous year (from March 20 through October 21, 2024), the director general of Kermanshah Customs, Reza Nikravesh, told reporters, Trend reports.

Nikravesh noted that the province exported goods worth approximately $1.8 billion, weighing about 4.17 million tons, during this period.

He noted that products worth $567 million and weighing about 1.25 million tons were exported through Khosravi customs, while Parvizkhan customs accounted for $496 million in exports, totaling around 1.16 million tons.

He added that during the same time, exports through Sumar customs reached $407 million with 997,000 tons of goods, Sheikh Saleh customs recorded $270 million with 387,000 tons, and Shushemi customs handled $24.4 million with 326,000 tons of exported products.

The customs official emphasized that the main exported items from the province included iron, steel, rubber materials, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

Data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that the country’s non-oil exports totaled around $32 billion in the same seven-month period, amounting to nearly 92 million tons. Compared to the previous year, the value of non-oil exports decreased by 1.88 percent, while the total weight increased by 3.2 percent.

Iran's primary exports consist of hydrocarbons (oil and natural gas), which constitute the majority of its earnings, in addition to petrochemicals (such as ethylene polymers), metals (including iron ore and copper), and diverse agricultural products like pistachios and saffron. Additional significant exports comprise plastics, construction materials, and traditional handicrafts. China, Iraq, and Türkiye are significant export markets.

IRICA, operating under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, is responsible for enforcing customs regulations, collecting tariffs and taxes on imports and exports, managing trade transit, facilitating foreign trade, combating smuggling, and protecting domestic industries and consumers.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur