Uzbekistan, Pakistan explore logistics cooperation and new cargo routes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Uzbekistan’s Temir Yul Kargo JSC held a meeting with the IRT Chamber of Pakistan to discuss potential cooperation in the fields of freight transport and logistics, as well as explore the use of alternative cargo delivery routes, Trend reports.

The parties also exchanged views on transshipment, safety, and the transportation of perishable goods.

Following the discussions, both sides agreed to gradually expand mutually beneficial cooperation and launch pilot cargo deliveries.

This dialogue follows earlier talks held in October, when representatives of Uzbekistan Railways JSC and Temir Yul Kargo JSC met with Pakistan’s SLG Trax Group Limited to advance the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan transport corridor. During those discussions, the sides explored ways to attract additional cargo flows, introduce container train services, streamline logistics, and maintain competitive freight rates, while also sharing practical expertise to ensure reliable and safe cargo movement along the route.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan are enhancing logistics collaboration to augment trade by developing transit corridors, notably the Trans-Afghan Railway Project; implementing digital logistics systems at Pakistani ports such as Karachi; and establishing dedicated infrastructure and direct transport links to facilitate cargo movement and minimize costs for Central Asian goods entering South Asian markets. This alliance seeks to utilize Pakistan's ports as a conduit for Uzbek exports and to improve regional connectivity and trade efficacy.

