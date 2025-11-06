Bosnia, Austria discuss cooperation under “Graz-Krems” defense format (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Assistant Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina for International Cooperation, Zoran Šajinović, and the Assistant Minister of Defence for Personnel Management, Sead Muratović, led the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina that held bilateral consultations on cooperation with representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Austria, Trend reports.

The Austrian delegation was headed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence of Austria, Arnold Kammel, and the Head of the Department for Military Diplomacy, Brigadier Roland Stromberger, along with the Austrian Defense Attaché in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brigadier Christian Hahn.

The participants noted that bilateral military cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria is excellent and discussed various modalities for further expanding this partnership. Assistant Ministers Šajinović and Muratović expressed particular satisfaction and gratitude for the education of Bosnian cadets at the prestigious Theresian Military Academy in Austria. They also emphasized the important role of the Austrian Armed Forces within the EUFOR mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the significance of expert-level exchanges in various areas of the defence system.

During the consultations, further defence cooperation within the regional “Graz-Krems” format was discussed, along with professional talks on military heritage cooperation and arms control seminars in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

The Austrian representatives particularly stressed that defence cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina is important for strengthening cooperation and stability across the entire region.