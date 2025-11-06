Kazakhstan presents results of CART.IS trade digitalization assessment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. Kazakhstan has presented the results of its CART.IS (Cross-border Assessment of Readiness for Trade Information Systems) analysis, Trend reports via the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan.

The event in Astana gathered representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Integration, QazTrade, various government agencies, the EU, and the International Trade Centre (ITC). Participants discussed progress in trade digitalization and outlined further steps to enhance interagency and cross-border cooperation.

The analysis showed that while Kazakhstan has made significant progress, 60 percent of trade-related services still require cross-border integration, and 52 percent of electronic services remain disconnected from the national data exchange system.

“Further simplification of trade procedures requires not only digitalization but also ensuring architectural compatibility between government agency systems. The creation of a unified information space through the national system for interagency data exchange will open up opportunities for real-time exchange of data, rather than documents, reduce the burden of compliance for businesses, and increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s exporters in international markets,” said Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov.

EU Ambassador Aleska Simkic highlighted Kazakhstan’s leadership in digital transformation and its role as a strategic EU partner in advancing paperless trade and e-government, noting that these achievements provide a strong foundation for deeper regional integration and closer ties with Europe.

The study also found that only five of the twelve institutions involved in trade processes have dedicated digitalization departments, underscoring the need to strengthen institutional capacity and coordination.

“Digitalization and the transition to completely paperless trade in the midterm period will increase Kazakhstan’s trade turnover by 10–15 percent annually by reducing costs for entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan,” said Nurlan Kulbatyr, Deputy Director General of QazTrade.

The assessment was carried out under the Ready4Trade Central Asia: Fostering Prosperity through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor project, funded by the EU and implemented by ITC. The project aims to modernize trade procedures, improve regional connectivity, and support inclusive economic growth.

Developed by ITC, the CART.IS methodology helps governments assess and coordinate their digital ecosystems for cross-border trade, providing evidence-based data to enhance digital cooperation across Central Asia.

The Cross-border Assessment of Readiness for Trade Information Systems (CART.IS) is a technique created by the International Trade Centre (ITC) to assist countries in assessing and coordinating their digital ecosystems for cross-border commerce. The major objective is to evaluate a nation's readiness to electronically communicate trade data and documents (i.e., "paperless trade") with its trading partners.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel