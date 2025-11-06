Azerbaijan and UK explore ways to boost business and investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.​ Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with the United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Member of the House of Lords, Lord John Thomas Alderdice, Aide to the president wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“Glad to meet today, Lord Alderdice, UK trade envoy on Azerbaijan and Central Asia. We had a great conversation on how we can further extend our bilateral trade, business, and investment relations in the spirit of strategic partnership as well as seize the opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and connectivity," the post reads.