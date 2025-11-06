Azerbaijan wraps up shooting of '44' feature film (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The shooting of the '44' feature film, dedicated to the Second Karabakh War, has been completed and the team has begun post-production work, Trend reports.

A professional team was assembled to implement the project.

Work on the film lasted a total of four years, and the shooting was carried out over two years in Baku, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lerik, Shusha and other regions.

The creative team of the film, the talented actors who starred in the screenplay, skillfully recreated the real battle scenes of the Second Karabakh War, the difficult struggle for historical victory, immortalizing the glorious 44 days, the heroism of Azerbaijani Army, and the unity of the Azerbaijani people.

The film trailer will be publicly presented in the coming days.

