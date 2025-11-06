Kazakhstan, U.S. exchange views on key aspects of bilateral and regional agenda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio exchanged views on key aspects of the bilateral and regional agenda during a meeting in Washington, Trend reports via press service of Kazakh President.

The discussion also involved U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Latnik and Special Presidential Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gore. The parties noted the importance of further strengthening strategic dialogue and expanding cooperation across priority areas.

President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and the United States have excellent opportunities to enhance their strategic partnership through economic collaboration, which will help create new jobs, support industrial growth, and stimulate business development.

He added that Kazakhstan maintains active political engagement with the United States at various levels and remains open to constructive dialogue aimed at deepening multifaceted cooperation.