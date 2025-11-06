Uzbekistan and China’s SCG explore cooperation on infrastructure development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Davron Vakhobov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Nodir Khodjamov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC “Uzsuvta’minot,” held talks with a delegation from Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group (SCG), one of China’s largest construction holdings, to discuss the implementation of prospective projects, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in construction, infrastructure development, the use of energy-efficient materials, and the execution of innovative projects.

Particular attention was given to the construction of wastewater treatment facilities: a 50,000-cubic-meter plant in the Yukori-Chirchik district of Tashkent region and a 25,000-cubic-meter plant in the Pakhtaabad district of Andijan region. The project also envisages active participation from Uzbekistan’s textile sector, opening new opportunities for local products to enter export markets.

SCG proposed implementing the projects through public-private partnerships, with financing and management periods ranging from 10 to 20 years. The company operates over 460 branches, 12 international offices, and employs more than 120,000 people. SCG has extensive experience in constructing civil, industrial, transport, energy, and hydraulic engineering facilities and has carried out large-scale projects around the world.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed on concrete steps for the implementation of joint investment projects.

The dynamics of bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China are experiencing significant acceleration and growth trajectories. In the preceding fiscal cycle, trade volumes surpassed $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent uptick since the commencement of 2025. This substantial expansion emphasizes the fortification of economic linkages and accentuates China’s position as a pivotal and dependable ally for Uzbekistan.