C5+1 seen as key platform for regional dialogue, says Kyrgyz president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Kyrgyzstan values the United States as one of our key partners in foreign policy, said President Sadyr Zhaparov during a working dinner with the presidents of Central Asian countries hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

He outlined four main areas of focus in bilateral cooperation: economy and investment, including tourism; hydropower development; digital economy, artificial intelligence, and information technology; and ensuring peace, security, and stability. “I wish to highlight the significant contribution made by President Donald Trump to strengthening global stability and ending conflicts in different parts of the world,” he added.

Reflecting on regional achievements, Zhaparov noted progress in resolving border issues with neighboring states peacefully. “Today, after five years, I am pleased to note that together with my counterparts, we have successfully achieved this goal, most importantly through peaceful means. As a result, the role of Central Asia in global politics has grown substantially.”

He also praised the C5+1 format as a platform for advancing political dialogue. “I would like to express my special appreciation to your Excellency President Donald Trump for initiating and hosting today’s summit. We highly value this step and regard it as a demonstration of the United States’ goodwill and commitment towards Central Asia and friendship,” Zhaparov said.