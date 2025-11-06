Uzbekistan, U.S. DFC plan joint platform to finance priority projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Ben Black, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), during his working visit to Washington, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides noted with satisfaction the growing intensity of high-level contacts and the expansion of trade and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States. Major joint initiatives are currently under consideration in the fields of energy, critical minerals, finance, transport, agriculture, and information technology.

Particular attention was given to strengthening practical cooperation. The parties discussed concrete steps to accelerate the establishment of a joint investment platform to finance priority projects, support small businesses, and open a regional DFC office in Tashkent.

President Mirziyoyev also emphasized the importance of the corporation’s participation in infrastructure projects based on public-private partnership models.

The DFC is the United States’ national development institution that mobilizes private capital to implement infrastructure and industrial projects in developing countries.