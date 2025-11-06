President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated true example of statesmanship - Steve Witkoff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. President Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated a true example of statesmanship, said U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff as he addressed a business forum in Miami on Thursday, Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev had much superior army. He took his moment to take back land from Armenia," Witkoff said.

He added that during a meeting in the Oval Office on August 8, U.S. President Donald Trump asked President Aliyev, "You had the victory, you had bigger military. What made you stop?" To this, President Ilham Aliyev replied, "Because that's all I wanted back, was what they took. I didn't need more".

The envoy described this as "an amazing decision" and emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has shown an example of wise and responsible leadership.