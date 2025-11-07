Uzbekistan outlines strategic partnership priorities with U.S. companies and investors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. As part of his working visit to Washington, D.C., President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with representatives of leading U.S. companies, investment funds, and financial institutions, the presidential press service said, Trend reports.

President Mirziyoyev noted that over the past eight years, trade between Uzbekistan and the U.S. has quadrupled, with more than 300 American companies successfully operating in the country. He stressed that this level of cooperation represents only the beginning of a new phase with broad prospects for joint work. He also stated that during his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, specific areas of economic cooperation and new joint initiatives would be discussed.

The Uzbek president outlined priority areas for strategic partnership between the two countries. By 2030, Uzbekistan plans to create a next-generation energy system with 18–20 gigawatts of renewable capacity, with more than half of electricity generated from solar and wind power.

In this context, Uzbekistan and the U.S. will expand mining and advanced processing of uranium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, and graphite. The initiative includes building reliable supply chains and implementing advanced American processing technologies.

Additionally, a large-scale modernization program is underway for the country’s automotive and railway networks, terminals, and airports, with more than $12 billion expected to be invested in transport infrastructure by 2030.

Digital cooperation is also expanding with U.S. companies such as Google, Meta, and NVIDIA, including the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay, the creation of a Digital Academy, and a network of startup hubs. The projects will be supported financially by the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

President Mirziyoyev concluded by expressing his personal commitment to supporting American investment initiatives, emphasizing that Uzbekistan remains a reliable partner and a guarantor of success for foreign investors.