Azerbaijan сontinues legal proceedings against Armenians accused of war crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The open court session regarding criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan— Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, continued on November 6, Trend reports.

The court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers for their defense.

Will be updated