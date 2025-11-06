Azerbaijani Army has been conformed to NATO standards - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Azerbaijani Army has been conformed to the NATO standards, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received a NATO delegation on November 6, Trend reports.

Recalling his visits to NATO headquarters, President Ilham Aliyev noted that although support for operations in Afghanistan constitute an important part of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, the agenda also includes collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Alliance in regional development, energy security and other areas.

The head of state emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army has been conformed to the NATO standards, highlighting the close collaboration with the Turkish army within this framework. In this regard, he underscored the role of expanding relations between Azerbaijan and the Alliance.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that since Azerbaijan gained independence at the beginning of the last century, the country has achieved its main goal - the liberation of its lands from occupation, adding that the process of modernization of the country’s army will be continued.