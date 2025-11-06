John Deere eyes to establish service centers and training programs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Csaba Leiko, President for CIS and Central Asia at John Deere, during his working visit to the United States, the Akorda press service said, Trend reports.

Tokayev described the partnership with John Deere as a vivid example of successful industrial cooperation, reflecting a shared commitment to developing modern and efficient agricultural production.

The president welcomed the company’s decision to localize the production of agricultural machinery in cooperation with the Kazakh Agromash enterprise. Since the launch of production in May this year, over 290 units of equipment have already been assembled, with another 100 expected by the end of the year.

Tokayev also welcomed the signing of a $2.5 billion Strategic Partnership Agreement during his current visit to the U.S. The agreement provides for the production of at least 3,000 John Deere agricultural machines over the next five years at AgromashHolding KZ facilities. It also includes plans to establish at least three service centers and expand personnel training programs.