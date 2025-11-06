Kazakhstan, Chevron set sights on broader cooperation in extraction and refining

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 6. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Michael Wirth, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation, the Akorda press service said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev praised Chevron’s significant contribution to major oil and gas projects in Kazakhstan, particularly at the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with the company in the areas of resource extraction, processing, and transportation.