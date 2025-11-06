Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with VP of Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz within the framework of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in the city of Belém of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Cevdet Yılmaz referred to the high organisational level of COP29 held in Baku last year and said that important decisions had been made during COP29. He mentioned the active participation of brotherly Türkiye in that event.

The Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the Victory Day on 8 November, saying that, as a result of this great victory, Azerbaijan had liberated her lands from occupation.

As the Speaker of the Milli Majlis remarked, the relationship between our friendly and brotherly countries are developing in accordance with the 'One Nation, Two States' principle of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev; she stated that our brotherly countries support each other on all issues. The conversation emphasised the exceptional role of our Heads of State in bringing the relations to this level, and it was said that their personal friendship and brotherhood, political will and determination ensure the current high level of relations.

The contribution of our countries' high-level relations to the co‑operation within the Organisation of Turkic States and to the further strengthening of the organisation was emphasised at the meeting. Furthermore, the importance of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan Trilateral Summit against the backdrop of these ties was pointed up as well.

Stressing that dialogue between the parliaments is essential for further deepening the bilateral relations, they expressed contentment in this regard with the high level of the ties between the legislative bodies of our brotherly countries.

It was remarked during the conversation that the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will have a positive impact on establishing long-term peace, stability and prosperity in the region.