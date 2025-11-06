Uzbekistan, Eximbank sign agreement to finance joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. Representatives of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan have signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (Eximbank) to finance joint projects, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

The agreement was signed as part of the business program of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Washington, D.C., following his meeting with John Jovanovic, head of the U.S. Eximbank.

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation with this leading financial institution in financing large projects in the fields of energy, energy, critical minerals, transport, agriculture, and IT and other priority -based on a jointly developed program.

Special attention was given to Eximbank’s potential participation in the modernization of Uzbekistan’s national aircraft fleet and the supply of Boeing aircraft. The sides agreed to continue practical cooperation and to develop a long-term partnership roadmap.

Eximbank is the official export credit agency of the U.S. government, supporting American companies’ foreign economic activities by providing insurance, guarantees, and credit instruments.