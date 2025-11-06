Kyrgyz president, U.S. senators discuss expanding trade and investment co-op in Washington

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 6. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch and a group of senators in Washington and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade, economic, and investment sectors, Trend reports via Kyrgyz president's office.

During the meeting, President Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan views the United States as an important strategic partner and is interested in attracting American investment into key sectors of its economy, including energy, mining, transport, and digital infrastructure. He noted that the government has created favorable legal and institutional conditions to ensure investor protection and long-term business stability.

Zhaparov also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s potential as a regional hub for green energy and logistics, underscoring opportunities for joint projects in renewable energy development and value-added production. He expressed confidence that enhanced economic cooperation would contribute to diversifying trade and boosting employment in both countries.

Senator James Risch welcomed Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to strengthen its business environment and noted that regular dialogue between governments and parliaments helps to connect political initiatives with private sector interests. U.S. senators also commended Kyrgyzstan’s progress in regional stability and governance reforms, which they said create additional confidence for potential investors.