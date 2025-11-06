Uzbekistan, General Motors to expand cooperation in production and localization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. As part of his working visit to Washington, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Shilpan Amin, Global Executive Director of General Motors International, the presidential press service said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on expanding long-term cooperation with the global corporation. President Mirziyoyev highlighted the significant role General Motors plays in the development and diversification of Uzbekistan’s automotive industry.

Over the past five years, GM has produced 1.6 million vehicles in Uzbekistan. The country has become the second-largest market for the Chevrolet brand after the United States and the regional leader in sales across Central Asia and the CIS.

Both sides discussed plans to deepen industrial cooperation, expand the range of locally produced vehicles, and increase the level of localization. They also reviewed prospects for joint projects in new technologies and raw materials essential to modern engineering.