Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends COP30 Leaders' Summit's opening ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, currently on a working visit to the city of Belém of the Federative Republic of Brazil, is attending today the Leaders' Summit within the framework of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Trend reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil Mauro Vieira welcomed the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament in the Blue Zone.

The COP30 Leaders' Summit's Opening Ceremony took place then. The ceremony featured addresses by President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Presidents and Prime Ministers of a number of other countries.

It should be mentioned that COP30 has brought together the Heads of State and Government of many countries, Ministers and Leaders of international organisations to discuss the pressing issues and commitments related to climate change.

Azerbaijan is represented at this event by a delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament is scheduled to address the Summit.