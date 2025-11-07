Uzbekistan, U.S. plan to establish Coordinating Council for bilateral economic projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington to deepen strategic economic cooperation and expand bilateral trade and investment partnership through a joint Coordinating Council, the presidential press service said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress of multifaceted Uzbek-American relations and highlighted strong growth dynamics in recent years. Trade turnover has quadrupled and is now approaching $1 billion, while more than 300 U.S. companies currently operate in Uzbekistan across sectors such as industry, agriculture, energy, and innovative technologies.

The parties expressed mutual interest in establishing a Coordinating Council to enhance interregional and business-to-business cooperation. New instruments to facilitate long-term investment — including legal and financial project support — were discussed.

Agricultural cooperation was identified as a priority area. Uzbekistan has begun importing soybeans and cotton from the United States, and agreements have been reached on integrating American drip irrigation systems to support efficiency and sustainability in the country’s agro-industrial sector.

Following the negotiations, the sides agreed to intensify practical cooperation through the creation of a dedicated investment platform designed to support and accelerate joint projects in key economic sectors.