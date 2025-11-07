Montenegro introduces temporary price limits on essential products (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Government of Montenegro, at the proposal of the Ministry of Economic Development, adopted a Draft Decision on Temporary Measures to Limit Prices of Products of Special Importance for Human Life and Health, along with a list of products, Trend reports.

This decision was made to protect citizens’ living standards and prevent further increases in the prices of essential products, announced the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy and Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Nik Gjeloshaj, at a press conference.

Gjeloshaj emphasized that by limiting profit margins, rather than the prices themselves, the stability of market supply can be maintained, while also respecting the principles of free competition.

The proposed list, developed in partnership with retailers and business representatives, includes basic food items, dairy and meat products, flour-based products, edible oil, as well as certain hygiene products and baby items. Products were selected based on their share in the average household’s consumption basket.

“We placed special focus on domestic products, because promoting and strengthening local production can effectively help stabilize prices and curb inflation,” added Gjeloshaj.

The decision is proposed as a temporary measure, valid until March 31, 2026.

At the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, this decision also limits the price of pellets in circulation, setting a maximum of €250 per ton for individuals registered in pellet production activities, and €270 per ton for retail sales.

In addition to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Gjeloshaj, the press conference was attended by Mr. Vladimir Joković, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, and Ms. Jasna Vujović, General Director of the Directorate for the Internal Market and Competition.