Azerbaijan sees boost in social, unemployment, and health insurance revenues in 10M2025
From January through October 2025, Azerbaijan collected 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion) in social insurance revenues, up 12.1 percent year-on-year. Non-budgetary contributions totaled 3.5 billion manat ($2.05 billion). Unemployment and health insurance revenues reached 185.5 million manat ($109 million) and 916.2 million manat ($537 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy