Kazakhstan officially becomes part of Abraham Accords, Trump says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Kazakhstan has officially joined the Abraham Accords, U.S. President Donald Trump announced during a working dinner with the presidents of Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

“As of about 15 minutes ago, a tremendous country with a tremendous leader has officially joined the Abraham Accords,” Trump said.

The U.S. president noted that several other countries are currently in negotiations to join the Abraham Accords, but regional circumstances, particularly regarding Iran, had previously prevented their participation. “Now in negotiations or talks with many countries that really wanted to come in, but they couldn’t because of the status of Iran. When Iran had a possibility of nuclear weapons, which they do not have now,” he explained.

Trump emphasized the growing importance of the Abraham Accords as a framework for diplomatic and economic cooperation in the region. “The Abraham Accords are very sought after right now. We’re going to be announcing some very important countries that are joining,” he said.