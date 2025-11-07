Lithuanian FM discusses cooperation with new Nordic Council of Ministers Office Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys met with Ole Andreas Lindeman, the newly appointed Director of the Nordic Council of Ministers Office in Lithuania.

During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nordic Council of Ministers Office in Lithuania, Trend reports.

The conversation focused on strengthening integration within the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) framework, increasing the visibility of the Office’s activities among the public—particularly in Lithuania’s regions—and exploring opportunities to participate in Lithuania’s ongoing support initiatives for Ukraine.

“Cooperation among the Nordic and Baltic countries is grounded in unity and shared values. This is the foundation for our goal of deeper integration within the NB8 regional format—connecting our nations not only through foreign affairs or defense, but also through strengthening societal resilience against information threats, improving crisis preparedness, and fostering civic engagement,” said Minister Budrys.

The Nordic Council of Ministers is an intergovernmental cooperation organization that promotes regional collaboration and coordinates common policy directions among the Nordic countries.

In 2026, the Nordic Council of Ministers Office in Lithuania will mark its 35th anniversary. The Office implements programs and projects that encourage cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic countries in areas such as environmental protection, culture, education, innovation, civil society, and media development.

The Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) is an informal regional cooperation framework comprising Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. It aims to discuss and coordinate positions on significant regional and international matters, evolving from initial support to a partnership of equals with shared core values such as democracy and the rule of law.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel