Baku hosts conference on "Correct application of norms of Azerbaijani literary language in media" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. A conference on “Correct application of norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media” has kicked off in Baku, co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Press Council, Trend reports.

The conference will address such topics as “Compliance with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language on television and radio and the culture of speech,” “Rules for the use of the Azerbaijani language in print and online media: problems and solutions,” and other related issues.

The aim of the conference is to promote the fluent and correct use of the Azerbaijani language in the media in accordance with literary norms, to develop the culture of language use, and to contribute to raising speech standards in the media.

