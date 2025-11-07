Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for November 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for November 7, Trend reports via CBA.
The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat has stayed the course at 1.7 manat, not a hair's breadth different from before.
The exchange rate of one euro amounted to 1.9612 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0403 manat, and 100 Russian rubles stood at 2.0928 manat.
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9612
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.101
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5699
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.0027
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4629
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1167
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0805
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2387
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2626
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.628
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2187
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0192
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.23
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1774
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1054
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5209
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2036
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5369
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3229
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0194
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.5076
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0992
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1664
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0141
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6033
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4614
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3856
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.0928
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0167
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3035
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0.4533
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3057
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0403
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0405
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1102
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9553
