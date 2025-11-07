Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reports strong tax growth driven by private sector
Tax revenues in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic rose by around 16 percent this year, reaching nearly 209 million manats.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy