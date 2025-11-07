Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbekistan, U.S. firms sign multiple agreements across energy, tech, and agriculture

Economy Materials 7 November 2025 02:45 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: uzbek president's office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Following a roundtable with leaders of major U.S. companies, investment funds, and financial institutions, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Latnick oversaw a ceremony for the exchange of several bilateral agreements, Trend reports.

The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, reflecting Uzbekistan’s growing cooperation with U.S. partners:

  • Rare earth elements: The Ministry of Geology and Denali Exploration Group signed a cooperation agreement on the production of rare earth elements.

  • Rare earth metals projects: The Reconstruction and Development Fund of Uzbekistan partnered with Re Element Technologies to implement projects in the rare earth metals sector.

  • Pumping station modernization: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade and Flowserve agreed on a program to modernize pumping stations.

  • Water-saving technologies: The Ministry of Agriculture and Valmont Industries Inc. signed an agreement to implement modern water conservation solutions.

  • Artificial intelligence: The Ministry of Digital Technologies and Palo Alto Networks agreed to expand collaboration in AI development.

  • Aviation: Uzairways and Boeing signed a contract for aircraft supply.

  • Agricultural products: Datacrop and Louis Dreyfus Company signed a contract for soybean and meal supply, while Uzsanoatexport and Cargill concluded a cotton supply agreement.

