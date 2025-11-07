Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 7 November 2025 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan hails Donald Trump as 'president of the world,' says Mirziyoyev

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Uzbekistan calls Donald Trump the president of the world, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a working dinner with Central Asian leaders during the C5+1 meeting in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

"In Uzbekistan, we call you the president of the world. You've done a lot. You were able to stop eight wars, and I am convinced that only you can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. We are very hopeful in this regard," he said.

President Mirziyoyev further noted that today’s summit demonstrates that the United States views Central Asia as a key partner. "Together, we are shaping a future based on trust and a commitment to creation," he added.

