Kyrgyzstan, U.S. presidents discuss digital finance and AI cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation across multiple sectors, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed political collaboration as well as emerging areas such as financial technologies and artificial intelligence. Highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s unique position, President Zhaparov noted, “Unlike other countries, Kyrgyzstan does not possess oil or gas reserves. Our greatest wealth is our educated youth, many of whom are actively engaged in the IT sector.”

President Zhaparov also emphasized the potential for financial technology collaboration and praised the U.S. Genius Act, recently signed by President Trump, which regulates stablecoins and is considered one of the most advanced laws of its kind globally. He outlined measures being undertaken in Kyrgyzstan to implement digital financial instruments, including the launch of the national stablecoin KGST and the creation of a state cryptocurrency reserve.

President Trump warmly welcomed Zhaparov and acknowledged the steady progress of bilateral relations. “I am confident that constructive dialogue at the highest level will support further cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at sustainable development, security, and the well-being of the peoples of both nations,” Trump said.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both countries to deepen strategic cooperation and explore innovative avenues for collaboration in finance, technology, and governance.