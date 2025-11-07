ING spills beans on Brent and Dutch TTF price forecasts until 2028
Dutch banking group ING forecasts Brent crude at $62 per barrel and Dutch TTF gas at 35 euro/MWh in 2025. In 2026, prices are expected to fall to $56.5 and 31 euro/MWh, respectively. By 2027, Brent will remain near $62 and Dutch TTF at 26 euro/MWh, with Q4 2025 prices at $62 and 35 euro/MWh.
