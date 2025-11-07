ING forecasts Azerbaijan’s GDP growth rates until 2028

Dutch banking group ING forecasts Azerbaijan’s GDP to grow by 1.6% in 2025, 2.8% in 2026, and 2.0% in 2027, with growth steady in Q3 2025 and rising to 3.0% in Q4. Official data show GDP at 95.2 billion manat ($56 billion) in January–September 2025, up 1.3% year-on-year, as non-oil output grew 2.9% and oil and gas fell 1.9%.

