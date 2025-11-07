Mirziyoyev, Trump hold talks on trade, investment, and C5+1 cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. On November 6, during his working visit to Washington, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Trend reports.

Special attention was given to the practical implementation of agreements reached at the high-level meeting in New York in September. The sides also exchanged views on key global and regional issues, including deepening Central Asia-U.S. cooperation through the C5+1 format.

During the meeting, President Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated President Trump on his achievements in domestic and foreign policy, highlighting his personal contribution to resolving critical international and regional conflicts.

President Trump welcomed the positive outcomes of Mirziyoyev’s recent meetings with U.S. government officials, leading American companies, and financial institutions. Both leaders emphasized the importance of developing and strengthening institutional mechanisms to advance joint projects.

At the conclusion of the talks, President Mirziyoyev invited President Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at a mutually convenient time.