Energy cooperation with Azerbaijan significantly contributes to achieving EU's objective – Commissioner Jørgensen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan significantly contributes to achieving the EU's objective, as outlined in the REPowerEU plan, to eliminate dependency on Russian fossil fuel imports, including natural gas, Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jørgensen, said in his written answer to a parliamentary question, Trend reports.

“Since 2021, gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) have increased by over 40%. Importantly, the SGC is exclusively connected to Azerbaijani gas fields and not integrated with the broader Azerbaijani national gas system. Consequently, it does not facilitate the transportation of Russian gas to the EU,” he noted.

Jørgensen pointed out that Azerbaijan imported less than 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia for domestic consumption in 2023.

“These imports decreased sharply in 2024 and 2025. In contrast, Azerbaijan's total natural gas exports exceeded 25 billion cubic meters in 2024, with approximately half destined for the EU market. The difference in these volumes highlights the distinct magnitudes involved,” he added.

The Commissioner further noted that the EU continues to actively support lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“It is crucial that both countries continue to make progress on their path towards full-fledged normalisation of relations. In this context, the EU strongly commends both sides for the initialling of their bilateral peace treaty on 8 August 2025 in Washington, DC, marking a significant breakthrough to end decades of conflict. The EU stands ready to help implementing the Washington agreements,” he added.