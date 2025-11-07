ING lays out inflation projections for Azerbaijan until 2028
Photo: Official website of ING GROUP
Dutch banking group ING forecasts Azerbaijan’s inflation to reach 5.8% in 2025, 5.9% in 2026, and 8.9% in 2027. For Q3 and Q4 2025, inflation is projected at 5.2% and 6.1%, respectively.
