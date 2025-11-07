TRIPP project could boost further development of Middle Corridor - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Kazakhstan supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, including the TRIPP project (The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), which could contribute to the further development of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made this remark during bilateral talks with President Trump in Washington, D.C.

“President Trump is making a decisive contribution to ensuring a safer, more stable, and prosperous world,” President Tokayev emphasized.

Donald Trump, in turn, reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted, enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

The leaders also discussed the signing of commercial agreements between Kazakhstan and the U.S. worth over $17 billion during the visit.

During the talks, they conducted a detailed exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues and identified promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

On August 8 in Washington, with the participation of the U.S. president, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (the so-called “Trump Route”) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.