Boeing finalizes Dreamliner 787-9 order with Uzbekistan Airways

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. On November 6, 2025, Uzbekistan Airways finalized an agreement with Boeing to convert options into a firm order for eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Trend reports.

The agreement was sealed ahead of the C5+1 summit in Washington, D.C. by Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of Uzbekistan Airways, and Paul Riggy, Boeing’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

With this conversion, Uzbekistan Airways’ total firm order for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners now reaches 22 aircraft. The new wide-body jets are expected to expand the airline’s international route network and strengthen its position in the global aviation market.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard L. Latnik and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.