Trump pledges stronger U.S. ties with Central Asia, highlights strategic importance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized Central Asia’s growing significance and the United States’ commitment to deepening ties with the region during a working dinner with the C5 presidents, Trend reports.

“We’re strengthening our economic partnerships, improving our security cooperation, and expanding our overall bonds,” Trump said. “A tremendous amount of trade was done just in the last little while. Lots of great products, military products and otherwise, are being bought from the United States. We make the best military equipment by far in the world, and they’ve understood it ever since I’ve been in office, where we rebuilt completely our military.”

Trump praised the regional leaders for their dedication to maintaining strong U.S. relations. “I want to thank all of the leaders for being here and for their dedication to a strong relationship with the USA,” he said.

Highlighting the region’s historical and geographic significance, he added, “These nations were once home to the ancient Silk Road, connecting East and West. Today, their location in the heart of Eurasia gives them incredible importance and unbelievable potential.”

Criticizing past neglect, Trump said, “Previous American presidents neglected this region completely. It’s an unbelievable region, and by the way, it happens to be an extremely wealthy region too. But we are fixing that mistake. I’m committed to making America’s partnership with each of these countries stronger than ever before.”

Trump’s remarks underline a renewed U.S. focus on trade, security, and strategic cooperation in Central Asia.