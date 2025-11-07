Pakistan discloses agenda of its prime minister's visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend events dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in Baku, Trend reports via Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the sides plan to discuss the full range of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and identify new areas for further deepening cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, energy, defense, education, and regional connectivity.

"Azerbaijan and Pakistan have long-standing fraternal relations based on shared religious values, history, culture, and mutual trust. The two countries also closely cooperate within regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the United Nations (UN)," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the prime minister's official visit will confirm Pakistan's continued support for Azerbaijan on issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity and will also contribute to the further strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two fraternal countries.

Contemporary relations between the two nations were initiated when the Republic of Azerbaijan attained independence with the dissolution of the USSR on June 9, 1992. Pakistan was the second nation to acknowledge Azerbaijan, following Türkiye, on December 12, 1991. Commerce and collaboration between the two nations have progressively increased, with multiple summits convened to enhance bilateral commerce. The Pakistani government has an agreement with Azerbaijan, established on June 20, 2016, to import power, crude and refined oil products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel