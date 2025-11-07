Uzbekistan offers to host next C5+1 meeting in Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised the outcomes of the ongoing C5+1 summit and emphasized the importance of deepening regional cooperation with the United States during a working dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

“We will take back a lot of results from this summit. It is a landmarking summit, and your attitude towards all of us means your great support to us to strengthen Central Asia and to strengthen the partnership between Central Asia and the U.S.,” Mirziyoyev said, highlighting the value of constructive engagement with Washington.

The Uzbek president underscored the need to make the C5+1 format an effective platform for practical collaboration. “C5 plus one has to become an efficient mechanism of our practical partnership,” he noted.

Mirziyoyev also proposed hosting the next summit in Uzbekistan. “I propose to host our next summit in 2026 in Samarkand to establish this further. I’m pretty sure that I’m convinced, Mr. Trump, that under your leadership, it will be a strong partnership,” he added.