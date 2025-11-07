Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to host AI infrastructure, says BCG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to host AI infrastructure, Trend reports citing Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

“Over the next decade, technological sovereignty will become one of the key factors of economic influence. The leading positions will go to countries and regions that combine energy resources with human capital capable of transforming energy into innovation.

With its strong energy base, Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to host AI infrastructure. To succeed, the country will also need to invest in education and workforce reskilling, stimulate demand for AI solutions across government and business, and build strong partnerships between its local innovation ecosystem and global tech hubs like Silicon Valley and Israel to drive knowledge and technology exchange,” reads the latest report published by the BCG.

Anton Aristov, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said that technology projects require not only strong local expertise but also global collaboration.

“The growing interest from Silicon Valley investors in several breakthrough projects developed in Azerbaijan — some already close to commercialization — shows that the country is emerging as a bridge between local innovation and the global tech ecosystem.”