Tajikistan eyes stronger trade and green energy partnerships, Rahmon says at C5+1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the importance of advancing the country's ties with the United States and the broader Central Asian region, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a working dinner as part of the second Central Asia–U.S. Summit (C5+1) underway in Washington, D.C.

“Peace, stability, and sustainable security are the fundamental basis for all economic and trade relations,” Rahmon said, highlighting the interconnected nature of security and economic growth.

The president underscored the need to expand economic cooperation, increase trade turnover, and attract investment into promising sectors of Tajikistan’s economy.

Noting the country’s vast hydroelectric resources and strategic location, Rahmon stressed Tajikistan’s readiness to develop partnerships in the green energy sector and in electricity exports to neighboring countries. “We are committed to working with international partners to strengthen and expand cooperation in these areas,” he added.

Investment in mining and mineral processing was also highlighted as a key priority for Tajikistan’s economic development. Rahmon emphasized that, given its economic potential, Tajikistan can play a significant role in strengthening sustainable production and trade chains through expanded regional partnerships.