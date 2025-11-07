Tajikistan, U.S. explore investment co-op in mineral extraction and rare metals processing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 7. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on the sidelines of the second Central Asia–U.S. (C5+1) Summit and discussed strengthening cooperation in the mining and industrial sectors, with a particular focus on rare metals, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

During the meeting, President Rahmon underscored Tajikistan’s significant potential in mineral extraction and processing, emphasizing the country’s readiness to attract American investment and technology to develop deposits of rare and strategic resources. The sides discussed expanding joint projects aimed at increasing production efficiency, introducing modern geological exploration methods, and supporting sustainable resource management.

Rahmon noted that more than 70 U.S.-capital companies currently operate in Tajikistan, including in the industrial and mining sectors, and stressed that expanding such partnerships would help diversify the national economy and boost export capacity.

The presidents also reviewed broader trade and investment cooperation and exchanged views on regional security and stability, which both leaders recognized as essential for long-term economic growth.

Tajikistan's industrial sector focuses on mining and metallurgy, with key products including aluminum, gold, silver, antimony, and coal, alongside cement production. The mining sector is significant, extracting over 50 types of minerals, with major resources in gold, silver, antimony, lead, and mercury, but also including potential for rare earth elements.

