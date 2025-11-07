Azerbaijan donates Karabakh carpet to Polish Museum on eve of former's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland, with the support of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO, has organized a ceremony at Poland’s Museum of Asia and the Pacific to donate the Malibayli carpet, a true gem that showcases the artistry of the Karabakh carpet-weaving school, to the museum, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the deputy chair and members of the Poland-Azerbaijan parliamentary group, representatives of the diplomatic corps, officials, Polish scientists and artists, local media, and Azerbaijani nationals residing in Poland.

The museum’s director, Józef Zalevski, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Embassy for this valuable gift, pointing out that the carpet would be a feather in the cap of the museum’s collection and would surely tickle the fancy of visitors.

He added that the carpet would serve as a bridge between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Poland, reflecting friendship, mutual respect, and the preservation of cultural values.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Nargiz Gurbanova highlighted Azerbaijan’s ancient carpet-weaving traditions, noting that historically the country has had seven carpet-weaving schools distinguished by geography, design, composition, color choices, and technical features.

She emphasized that carpets have long been a key element of Azerbaijani culture and decorative art, symbolizing the nation’s spirit and reflecting important historical events, and that Azerbaijani carpets are renowned worldwide for their quality and artistic value, with many displayed in prestigious museums.

The ambassador also recalled significant milestones, including the 15th anniversary of Azerbaijani carpet weaving being inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO last year.

She noted that Azerbaijan ranks fifth globally on the Representative List with 24 elements.

Gurbanova highlighted that nearly all types of carpets and rugs found worldwide are produced in Azerbaijan and praised their exceptional density, measured by knots per square decimeter, which contributes to their durability.

She also provided detailed information about the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, its establishment, activities, and rich collection, including the Shusha branch, founded in 1987, which was partially evacuated after the occupation of Shusha in 1992 and reopened to visitors in 2023 following Azerbaijan’s victory.

The ceremony coincided with the period around Victory Day, emphasizing that the liberation was not only a military success but also a spiritual, historical, and cultural revival, including the restoration of museums, theaters, religious sites, music, crafts, and traditions.

The reopening of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum's Shusha branch, as she noted, is a vivid example of this revival.

Gurbanova also provided detailed information about the donated Malibayli carpet, expressing hope that it would contribute to the museum’s mission of promoting intercultural understanding and the rich heritage of the East.

Later, Karolina Kşıvitska, a staff member at the museum, filled guests in on the Karabakh carpet-weaving school and the Malibayli carpet, backed up by a video presentation showcasing traditional Azerbaijani carpet art.

During the event, Gurbanova also gave an interview to Poland’s TVP program 'Dobrego dnia.'

