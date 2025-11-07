Uzbekistan advances digital future through co-op with Amazon’s Project Kuiper

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. As part of his official U.S. visit, Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, met with Lisa Scalpone, Head of Worldwide Consumer for Project Kuiper at Amazon, to deliberate on strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on the implementation of Project Kuiper services in Uzbekistan, the development of a digital ecosystem through the IT Park, and the deployment of high-speed satellite Internet.

The sides emphasized that this initiative is pivotal for advancing the country’s modern Internet infrastructure, supporting innovative projects, and expanding access to digital services.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Amazon Kuiper Commercial Services LLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding to define the framework for bilateral cooperation.