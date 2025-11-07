Uzbekistan strengthens U.S. partnership with major John Deere agreement
Uzbekistan will modernize its agriculture with a $300 million John Deere deal, including advanced cotton harvesters, as part of its plan to boost trade and investment ties with the U.S.
