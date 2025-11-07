Azerbaijani ANAS official spotlights written and verbal media hassles with language norms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Written and verbal media have problems with language norms, Director of the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Nadir Mammadli said at a panel session on "The state of compliance with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language and speech culture in the television and radio space" within the framework of a conference on “Correct application of norms of the Azerbaijani literary language in the media” today, Trend reports.

According to him, 50 million people know the Azerbaijani language, but only 10 million really grasp the language norms.

"We must protect the language norms of the Azerbaijani language. All styles of our language are functional. However, new words do not come to fiction or scientific style, and new terms do not come to the official style. If it happens from society, it happens when the journalistic style is violated," he explained.

Mammadli also said that today people do not choose the right name; they do not know the meaning.

"Currently, we are preparing a spelling dictionary. We are talking about 82 thousand words. We have not created a language corpus yet. Why? There is a language corpus of a small people like the Chuvash (ed. Turkic people living in Russia)," he noted.

The director made it clear that if a foreign word strikes a chord, it's not quite the ticket to just toss it into the mix.

"Words come into the language in different ways. Things bring words into the language. Before we introduce foreign words, we must search our previous dictionaries. Borrowed words come into the language out of necessity, but foreign words always come into our eyes as a piece.

There is no need to speak in a vulgar manner in the media. There is a problem with punctuation in the media. There are many problems in oral speech. The same goes for written speech. There should be communication between the media and linguists," he added.

